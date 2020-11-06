SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Victim robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight on Gus Young Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that happened on Halloween on Gus Young Avenue.
Officials with BRPD say it happened Saturday, Oct. 31 around 1:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of Gus Young Avenue.
The victim was walking out of the store when he was confronted by a Black male wearing a tan jacket and blue jeans, who was armed with an AK-style pistol, police say. The man demanded the victim’s property, and the victim began to struggle with the man over the weapon. During the struggle, the weapon fell on the ground and the victim ran away, police say. There were no shots fired and no injuries reported.
Not long after, multiple people began to rummage through the victim’s car. After that group left, another person showed up and stole the vehicle from the parking lot, police say.
Anyone with information about the incident should call BRPD’s Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
