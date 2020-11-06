Scattered rains return Saturday; keeping an eye on Eta

Forecast for Friday night high school football games around the area. Mild and mainly dry weather is expected. (Source: WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta | November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 11:00 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our warming trend continues today and into the weekend, and in fact, we’ll likely see temperatures running above normal through the balance of next week. The majority of us stay dry today, but some rain does return to the forecast this weekend.

WAFB Storm Team Pinpoint Forecast for Friday, Nov. 6. (Source: WAFB)

Today’s Forecast

For this afternoon, look for mostly sunny skies, with highs topping out around 80 degrees. No rainfall is expected through the afternoon hours. By this evening, a shower or two can’t be ruled out, mainly along the coast. If you’re headed to any of the high school football games, it likely stays dry with temperatures in the 60s. If you get cool easy you might want a light jacket, but overall temperatures will be a bit mild.

Forecast for Friday night high school football games around the area. Mild and mainly dry weather is expected. (Source: WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

An upper-low parking itself overhead, along with a surge in Gulf moisture, should deliver scattered showers and a few t-storms to the area on Saturday. Rain chances are set at 40%, with highs expected to top out in the upper 70s.

Isolated showers will remain possible on Sunday, but most stay dry, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will dominate over the eastern half of the country for most of next week, meaning we’re in for an extended run of above-normal temperatures. Morning lows will bottom out in the low to mid-60s, with afternoon highs generally in the low 80s. Small rain chances are in the forecast just above every day, but many of you could get through next week with little to no rainfall.

WAFB Storm Team 10-day forecast as of Friday morning, Nov. 6. (Source: WAFB)

Eta Update

In the tropics, Eta is back over the Caribbean and is expected to slowly strengthen over the next day or two. The official forecast brings it near south Florida by late in the weekend or early next week as a strong tropical storm. From there, it is expected to head into the eastern Gulf where uncertainty on its future grows. For now, our local level of concern with Eta continues to be low.

Advisory and forecast track for Tropical Depression Eta as of 9 a.m. Friday. Eta will likely become a tropical storm once again today and move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. (Source: WAFB)

