MovEBR program aims to make Airline Highway better, safer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some new adjustments are coming to Airline Highway in the future which could help make that drive to work a little easier.
As most drivers in Baton Rouge know, Airline Highway is a major corridor for East Baton Rouge Parish, and the MovEBR program is hoping this new project will not only make the highway better, but also safer.
The project will be done in phases and will take place from north of Airline Highway all the way to the southern end. So far, MovEBR has $48 million set aside for the work, but officials believe the total amount will come to $100 million for the entire project. MovEBR is hoping to get federal money from FEMA since Airline Highway is a main evacuation route in the state.
“Airline Highway is not a city-parish highway; it is a state route, and we have to work with the DOTD, which we have, and we work very closely on the project, but they dictate on what they have seen needs to be done for this particular project,” said Fred Raiford with the city-parish.
Other ideas are in the mix to not only add lanes to the highway, but to also add bicycle lanes and sidewalks for pedestrians.
