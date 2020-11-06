MEMA Preliminary Report: Over 32K homes damaged in Zeta, most of them in Harrison County

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - More damage from Hurricane Zeta was reported at homes, businesses, and public structures in Harrison County than any other in the state
That’s according to a preliminary damage report released Friday by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
Over 32,000 homes in 10 counties across the state and an additional 284 businesses received damage due to Zeta. Over 1,000 public roads and buildings in Mississippi also were damaged.
Harrison County, by far, reported the most damage, with nearly 27,000 homes left affected.
The following is a breakdown of the damage reported in each county, however, MEMA cautions that these numbers are preliminary. MEMA is still working to validate the reports, which could cause the numbers to increase or decrease as assessments are made.
Jackson:
- Total Homes Affected: 2,535
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 20
- Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 69
Harrison
- Total Homes Affected: 26,838
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 212
- Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 928
Hancock
- Total Homes Affected: 993
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 35
Forrest
- Total Homes Affected: 22
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 1
George
- Total Homes Affected: 990
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 20
- Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 6
Greene
- Total Homes Affected: 408
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 4
Pearl River:
- Total Homes Affected: 30
Perry
- Total Homes Affected: 44
- Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 6
Stone
- Total Homes Affected: 161
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 4
- Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 2
Wayne
- Total Homes Affected: 50
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 2
- Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 2
MEMA is encouraging residents NOT TO BURN DEBRIS, but instead, sort it according to FEMA standards, noting that debris counting and weighing are critical in applying for federal assistance. Currently, MEMA is working on damage assessments, and FEMA has been requested to conduct joint damage assessments of the impacted areas.
Before home repairs and reconstruction begins, permits must be obtained for communities that participate in the National Flood Insurance Program. The local Floodplain Administrator must assess the damage of the property inside the special flood hazard area. After the assessment has been completed, the permit official will notify the property owner of the results and what requirements they will need to meet during repairs.
Please note: Damage reports submitted to MEMA via msema.org does not count as a “claim” to MEMA or FEMA. Submitting damage reports ONLY gives MEMA an idea of where the storm impacted residents and businesses.
