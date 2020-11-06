LSU to hold in-person commencement ceremony on Dec. 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced on Friday, Nov. 6 that they will offer an in-person commencement ceremony in Tiger Stadium on Dec. 18.
The ceremony will be open to December graduates, as well as May and August 2020 graduates who did not get to attend an in-person ceremony in spring or summer.
Any 2020 graduates who do not feel safe attending this ceremony will have another opportunity to attend a commencement ceremony in the future, and we will still have a virtual celebration in December for those who do not feel comfortable attending the in-person ceremony.
If you are a graduate, your feedback is required by Nov. 20. in order for graduates to attend the ceremony. Click here for more.
