Juvenile arrested in connection with W. McKinley Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested on Friday, Nov. 6 for his involvement in an armed robbery and the shooting death of Marcus Hayes Jr.
The juvenile was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention for first degree murder, six counts of attempted first degree murder and six counts of armed robbery.
Hayes was killed while allegedly attempting to rob a group of six people Monday, Oct. 19, police say.
Police say the shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 900 block of W. McKinley Street.
Investigators believe Hayes, Jr., 20, was committing an armed robbery when one of the six victims armed himself before shooting Hayes.
