Jefferson Parish deputy jailed after alleged pepper spray attack

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy was fired and arrested because he allegedly used pepper spray on a man without cause during a disturbance at a Marrero business.
Shannon Sims, 41, of Marrero was booked Wednesday into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a charge of malfeasance in office, Capt. Jason Rivarde said.
The 21-year veteran of the sheriff’s office is also accused of not calling for medical help after the incident, Rivarde said.
Sims was called to the business in the 7400 blk. of Lapalco Blvd. after midnight on Tuesday to investigate the disturbance. He encountered an unidentified man and used pepper spray on him, Rivarde said.
It is unclear what led to the confrontation.
The man called the sheriff’s office that morning to complain. A report was not written after the incident, Rivarde said.
Video surveillance was enough to cause officers to arrest Sims.
Sims is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
