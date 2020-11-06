Holiday Lights return at BRG with new guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) invites the community to Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General starting November 20.
The light display will be on its campus at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue. This year, the hospital has implemented new guidelines to keep families safe while still spreading joy.
Most notably, there will not be any Family Nights, which typically see a combined 15,000 visitors. Other guidelines include:
- Masks are required
- Limited capacity
- Hand sanitizer stations throughout
- No food or beverages
“We think celebrating the holiday season, especially this year, is essential and a much-needed boost to our entire community, especially our patients, and the hospital staff, first responders, physicians, nurses and clinicians who cared for them in 2020,” said BRG CEO Edgardo Tenreiro. “Driving by or strolling through, BRG’s Holiday Lights are here to spread a little holiday cheer.”
Each year, the lawn in front of the hospital is transformed into a twinkling, singing and musically synchronized lights display for the community to enjoy through December 31.
The lights are on each night from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- 12-foot walk-through Christmas ornament and walk-through Christmas present
- 40-foot mega tree and two 25-foot trees that are synchronized to music
- Eight singing trees
- More than 100,000 lights, including candy canes, snowmen and gingerbread people
- 9-foot Cajun alligator light display
