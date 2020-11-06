Gov. Edwards signs another round of bills into law, vetoes parts of another

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, Nov. 6, Governor John Bel Edwards signed 16 bills into law, and vetoed portions of one bill.
The following bills from the special session were signed:
- ACT 45—HB 39 Makes supplemental appropriations for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
- ACT 46—HB 77 Provides relative to remote participation in meetings.
- ACT 47—HB 80 Provides relative to the use of student assessment results for the 2020-2021 school year with respect to school and district accountability, teacher evaluation, and student promotion.
- ACT 48—HB 83 Provides relative to student discipline.
- ACT 49—HB 96 Provides relative to sharing of student information for the purpose of administering the pandemic electronic benefits transfer.
- ACT 50—SB 1 Extends the carryforward period for the inventory tax credit for certain businesses.
- ACT 51—SB 7 Provides relative to the Louisiana International Deep Water Gulf Transfer Terminal Authority.
- ACT 52—SB 30 Provides regarding purchase of telecommunications and video equipment by certain educational entities.
- ACT 53—SB 31 Prohibits use of statewide student assessments conducted during the 2020-2021 school year for the purposes of evaluating teacher performance or student placement decisions.
- ACT 54—SB 41 Provides relative to provisional licenses issued by the state fire marshal.
- ACT 55—SB 49 Provides for the issuance of bonds by the Louisiana International Deep Water Gulf Transfer Terminal Authority.
- ACT 56—SB 52 Provides for credits for certain ad valorem taxes paid for the 2020 tax year.
- ACT 57—SB 53 Provides for the rehiring of nonlicensed persons by certain health care providers required to temporarily close during a public health emergency.
- ACT 58—SB 56 Provides relative to health maintenance organizations.
- ACT 59—SB 62 Provides for the refundable portion of the inventory tax credit for certain manufacturers impacted by the 2020 emergencies and disasters.
- ACT 60—SB 72 Authorizes an income tax credit for certain businesses whose operations were interrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Edwards also line-item vetoed some portions of HB 39. Click here to read his veto letter.
