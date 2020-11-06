Friday, November 6: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, Nov. 6, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 186,695 total cases - 855 new cases
- 5,787 total deaths - 21 new deaths
- 644 patients in hospitals - increase of 8 patients
- 81 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
- 168,634 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5.
- 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.
- People aged 29 and under represent 32% of these cases.
- 20% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Thursday, Nov. 5, LDH says 18,810 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,861,456.
