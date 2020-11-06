Former Killian chief of police arrested

KILLIAN, La. (WAFB) - The former police chief of Killian has been arrested, Louisiana State Police reports.
The investigation was launched Wednesday, Sept. 30. Detectives reportedly discovered the former Killian chief of police, Richard Fletcher, 50, had multiple discrepancies in his handling of evidence during his tenure as chief.
According to officials, on Friday, Nov. 6, a search warrant was executed at Fletcher’s home and multiple items of valued property belonging to the Town of Killian and the Killian Police Department were discovered.
Detectives located multiple prescriptions of schedule II drugs in Fletcher’s possession that were not prescribed to him, LSP says. Fletcher also admitted to selling a Killian Police Department firearm suppressor during his time as chief.
Fletcher was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail for malfeasance in office, theft, possession of stolen property, and possession of schedule II drugs.
