FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Umbrellas could be handy this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Very nice to have a continuation of uneventful weather across SE LA and SW MS.
Your early morning commute is rain-free, not many clouds, temperatures ranging in the upper 40°s to low/mid 50°s.
Later today, sunshine may give way to partly cloudy skies, light northeast winds and our Friday high will nudge 80°.
Overnight, perhaps a few spotty showers and warmer, a low no cooler than the lower 60°s;.
Tomorrow, a few umbrellas will come in handy Saturday afternoon (40% coverage), and isolated showers are expected Sunday with highs in the mid/upper 70°s both days!
