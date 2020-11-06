FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect some rain over weekend, warm temps next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has certainly been a fine run of days to begin the month of November, but as we all know, all good things must come to an end.
The First Alert forecast includes scattered showers Saturday; those rains might be accompanied by a rumble or two of thunder. Saturday morning will start off mostly dry and under the clouds, with area daybreak temperatures in the low 60°s. Isolated showers by midday will become scattered into the afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70°s.
The key to Saturday’s forecast is rain totals will run under 0.5″ for most of the WAFB area and severe weather is not a real concern. The Storm Team is not anticipating an all-day rain for anyone, so you should still be able to get some things done during the afternoon.
Sunday looks to be drier, but not entirely rain-free. After a morning start in the low to mid 60°s, highs Sunday will climb to around 80° for the Baton Rouge metro area. Set rain chances Sunday at about 20%, with those percentages dropping off through the afternoon and early evening.
The weather stays warmer than normal next week; highs are expected to hit the 80°s each day through the upcoming work week, with morning lows in the 60°s. Monday should be a dry day, with isolated showers returning Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak cool front rolls through the lower Mississippi Valley. At this point, the Storm Team expects a mainly dry Thursday, with spotty showers Friday.
Scattered showers and a few t-storms are in the forecast next Saturday, followed by a mostly dry Sunday (Nov. 14 and 15).
Not much has changed for the long-range forecast for Tropical Depression Eta, which is expected to become a tropical (or possibly sub-tropical) storm overnight or early Saturday as it heads towards a landfall in Cuba. After crossing Cuba, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast still has Eta turning to the northwest and entering the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday.
That forecast is sure to keep Louisiana residents extra nervous, yet the Storm Team continues to believe believes it’s extremely unlikely Eta will come to Louisiana. While Louisiana’s November history is by no means a guarantee, no named storms have ever made landfall in the Bayou State after October.
Don’t let Eta become a source of added stress; the Storm Team will closely monitor Eta over the coming days and let you know if a Louisiana threat becomes a remote possibility.
