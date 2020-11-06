EBR metro council approves scooter rental program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge officials are working on a new way for people to get around town... using rented electric scooters.
After going back and forth for a few years about regulations regarding electric scooter rentals, companies are now getting the green light to come to Baton Rouge. During the early part of November, the metro council approved a couple of ordinances allowing the scooters to come to the capital city, with some restrictions of course.
The departments of Public Works and Transportation and Drainage will now put a plan together as to where to stage the scooters and what specific regulations will be in place. They’re also still working on the permit process and ironing out where people will be able to ride the scooters, as well as other safety issues.
“So we had people that came in and walked us through the ordinances, the rules. We looked to the bike plans that were passed and saw some of the things that need to be changed, some of the things that need to be tweaked to make sure it’s safe, make sure it’s efficient so it doesn’t clog our sidewalks downtown. We looked to other cities to see what they were doing to make sure that was similar to what we could do, but most importantly, we had a wonderful team behind us that put things together,” said Jennifer Racca, EBR metro councilwoman.
Officials with the Downtown Development District (DDD) believe this could be a game-changer for the area. Officials are hopeful the scooters will be ready to rent by January of 2021.
