EBR metro council approves scooter rental program

“So we had people that came in and walked us through the ordinances, the rules. We looked to the bike plans that were passed and saw some of the things that need to be changed, some of the things that need to be tweaked to make sure it’s safe, make sure it’s efficient so it doesn’t clog our sidewalks downtown. We looked to other cities to see what they were doing to make sure that was similar to what we could do, but most importantly, we had a wonderful team behind us that put things together,” said Jennifer Racca, EBR metro councilwoman.