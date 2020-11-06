EBR mayor’s office says expect ‘modified’ events for Mardi Gras 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A representative with East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office says residents should expect Mardi Gras to be a little different in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The mayor’s office says it has informed most parade organizers that things will be different. Modified events are being considered at this time.
In the coming weeks, more discussions will be had with krewes about what those modified events may look like. More information will be released soon.
Officials in New Orleans also recently announced some recommended changes for Mardi Gras.
