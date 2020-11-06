Baton Rouge doctor offers tips for having a COVID-safe Thanksgiving this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - So what should you and your family consider this year when it comes to COVID-19 and the holidays?
Medical experts say you may need to take a second look at your usual plans. The CDC suggests families and friends hold virtual Thanksgiving gatherings this year, and limit the number of guests at your home.
“The more people you invite, the more children you invite, the more you’re inviting really the community to your home. You do not want the community in your home for Thanksgiving. That’s not COVID-safe, so really limiting the number of families and if you can do it over the computer and really have a safe Thanksgiving, I would encourage that,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal with Our Lady of the Lake.
Experts suggest you also limit any physical trips to the store on Black Friday, and instead consider doing your shopping online.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.