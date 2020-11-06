Bald eagle nursed back to health at LSU vet school ready to be released back into the wild

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a long week of politics, what could be better than this? An injured bald eagle nursed back to health at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is ready to be released back into the wild.
“Bald eagles are always a challenge. This bird weighs 3.9 kg, or 8 lbs, but you feel like you are wrestling a 100 lb animal when you work with them because they have very powerful talons, and those long wings and you’re trying to keep them from hurting themself,” said Dr. Mark Mitchell with the LSU vet school.
