SPORTSLINE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Donaldsonville RBs Rae’land Johnson and Robert Kent

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Donaldsonville backfield had its way with the defending 3A state champs Friday night on the campus of Nicholls State University and that tandem did enough to be named Sportsline Players of the Week.
The Tigers' dynamic duo of Rae’land Johnson and Robert Kent each totaled three touchdowns and more than 200 yards rushing in a 50-28 win over St. James.
“You already know, they were calling us Barry Sanders and Bo Jackson the other night,” said Kent. “We were running that thing. They didn’t know what to do.”
“I was just so hype,” added Johnson. “It was just going so fast. Once the first touchdown came, it was like, ‘I am here. Let’s keep going. Let’s make it happen.’”
When the game was over and you saw that you both combined for more than 400 yards, what was your response?
“It was mindblowing. I did not even realize we ran for that many yards,” Kent replied.
“When you have that going, it makes it really tough on a defense,” explained head coach Brian Richardson. “We have had that done to us a bunch of times, so putting defenses in those tough positions, that makes my job a whole lot easier.”
Is he the speed and you’re the power? What is it?
“I am the speed. He’s the power. He’s a short little something. I am just faster,” Kent answered.
“We have been with each other since pee wee, so it’s like a brotherhood. It’s like it can’t be broken. If we’re on the same team, one of us is going to want the other one to shine,” Johnson noted.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Players of the Week award to Donaldsonville running backs Rae’land Johnson and Robert Kent.
