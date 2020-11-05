WATCH LIVE: Shell to shut down plant in Convent

“Shell has announced the shutdown of its Convent Refinery in Louisiana. The decision is part of the company’s global strategy to invest in a core set of uniquely integrated manufacturing sites that are also strategically positioned for the transition to a low-carbon future. The shutdown process will begin mid-November. In July of 2020, we shared with staff that the Shell Convent Refinery was being marketed. Despite efforts to sell the asset, a viable buyer was never identified. After looking at all aspects of our business, including financial performance, we made the difficult decision to shut down the site. Shell will ensure a safe and responsible shutdown of the refinery with a focus on the people who are most directly impacted. That includes supporting Convent employees at this difficult time by assisting them in applying for alternate opportunities within the company, or in transitioning to a future outside of the Shell. Shell will be opening a Selective Voluntary Severance program at its Geismar and Norco facilities, subject to bargaining for union represented employees, to potentially create additional roles where Convent employees can be placed.We will retain a meaningful presence in Louisiana by way of our integrated refining and chemicals sites at Norco and Geismar, our midstream infrastructure assets, branded retail presence, Gulf of Mexico operations and our offices in New Orleans. After the shutdown process is complete, we will continue to market the Convent Refinery for divestment.”