New Orleans to remain in coronavirus Phase 3.2 through weekend
The streets of New Orleans are unusually quiet during the pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By Chris Finch | November 5, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 7:13 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans officials said the city will remain in Phase 3.2 through the weekend.

It is returning to its regularly scheduled testing services for COVID-19 as it continues its recovery from Hurricane Zeta. Testing and identifying COVID-19 cases are a critical metric used in the ongoing determinations of whether to proceed through each phase and sub-phase of the City’s gradual reopening.

New Orleans will remain in Phase 3.2 until the weekend, if not longer. (Source: City of New Orleans)

Hurricane Zeta hit New Orleans as a Category 2 as city leaders analyzed data in consideration of moving from the current Phase 3.2 into Phase 3.3. But the hurricane forced Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to delay and wait until testing could continue and data analysis could be completed.

