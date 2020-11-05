$110 million heading to Stanford Ponzi victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana victims of the second largest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history will soon get some of their money back.
More than 1,000 Louisiana residents, including many in Baton Rouge, lost much of their life savings in the $8 billion Stanford Ponzi Scheme. U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) announced Thursday, Nov. 5 that $110 million is being returned to victims by the end of 2020.
In February, Sen. Kennedy sent a letter to Societe Generale (SocGen) regarding its participation in the Stanford Ponzi scheme. The letter criticized SocGen’s failure to properly monitor Stanford-affiliated bank accounts, which were used to manage the personal assets of the Stanford group’s clientele.
In June of 2019, Swiss courts ordered SocGen to return $110 million in frozen assets from the Stanford Ponzi scheme. SocGen decided not to appeal the ruling. The Department of Justice (DOJ) must now work with Swiss authorities to liquidate these funds and return them to the victims.
“Allen Stanford’s victims have suffered too long, and it’s past time Societe Generale return their money,” Sen. Kennedy said. “I hope to see this $110 million back in the hands of the victims by year’s end. Even then, however, there’s more work to be done to make right Stanford’s theft. I will continue working with Chairman Clayton and Attorney General Barr to prioritize the return of these stolen assets.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.