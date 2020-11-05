Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council to discuss Carnival 2021

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mardi Gras is about 100 days away on February 16 but there are many details city leaders need to work out before the big event.
New Orleans City leaders will speak at the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council Thursday.
According to Carnival Historian Arthur Hardy, mayor Latoya Cantrell requested that all krewe captains submit what she is calling “drop dead dates” for moving forward with the parades and events for the upcoming season.
Two meetings are planned for Thursday.
In Thursday’s first meeting, the New Orleans City Council will meet to discuss preserving parade positions, routes, times and dates.
The second meeting will involve the Mayor’s Advisory Council discussing safety recommendations and updates on how to handle COVID-19 issues and permitting.
Mardi Gras and the Carnival season is something many look forward to across the state, including business owners. Especially since the event is a huge money maker for the economy.
Governor John Bel Edwards has made remarks on the upcoming Carnival season along with Hardy.
“There is no doubt in my mind it was the season 2020 that brought, what was it, 10 million visitors to Louisiana from all over the country, and all over the world that caused the Coronavirus to seed so deeply in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes,” says Edwards.
“We know it’s going to be different that it’s ever been before. How will it look? That’s the big question,” says Hardy.
