225 GIVES launches as way for people to donate to non-profits struggling due to pandemic, hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Major support is on the way for Baton Rouge area non-profit organizations.
A new initiative called 225 GIVES is hoping to raise at least $4 million by Dec. 1 for non-profits, many of which have struggled to raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic and hurricane season.
The program is being put on by the Capital Area United Way and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. They’re launching a 24-hour online donation portal where businesses and individuals can donate to the non-profit of their choice. Non-profit groups in need of a little extra help can register online at 225gives.org.
Organizers of the fundraiser say these initiatives are important to help keep the community thriving.
