225 GIVES launches as way for people to donate to non-profits struggling due to pandemic, hurricane season

225 GIVES launches as way for people to donate to non-profits struggling due to pandemic, hurricane season
225 GIVES is on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1. (Source: 225gives.org)
By Donovan Jackson | November 5, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 4:46 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Major support is on the way for Baton Rouge area non-profit organizations.

A new initiative called 225 GIVES is hoping to raise at least $4 million by Dec. 1 for non-profits, many of which have struggled to raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic and hurricane season.

The program is being put on by the Capital Area United Way and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. They’re launching a 24-hour online donation portal where businesses and individuals can donate to the non-profit of their choice. Non-profit groups in need of a little extra help can register online at 225gives.org.

Organizers of the fundraiser say these initiatives are important to help keep the community thriving.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.