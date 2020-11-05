Former Central teacher arrested on alleged Peeping Tom charge

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A former teacher at a school in Central has resigned after being arrested and charged with Peeping Tom, a source close to the situation says.
Forrest Freidman was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail Thursday, Nov. 5. He’s charged in connection with an alleged Peeping Tom incident that reportedly happened Oct. 29.
Superintendent Jason Fountain says Friedman was a teacher at Central Middle School, but abruptly resigned Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Friedman started at Central Middle in August of 2019, the superintendent says. The investigation continues.
