FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain to move through over weekend

At this stage, the Storm Team still believes Eta is unlikely to be a any threat to the Bayou State even if it moves into the Gulf. While history is not always a great indicator of the future, it’s worth noting that no named tropical system has ever made a direct landfall in Louisiana after Oct. 31. Ida in 2009 did deliver minimal tropical storm winds to Plaquemines Parish in November of that year, but it was not a landfall. Rather, Ida’s impact was really just a brief sideswipe of the southern tip of the parish by the outer reaches of the envelope of extended tropical storm force winds. In fact, neither Louisiana nor Texas has ever had a November landfall, based on records dating back to 1851. While that is not a forecast, it does help us all breathe a little easier.