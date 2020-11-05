FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain to move through over weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The persistent deck of thin, high clouds Thursday will begin to thin through the evening, with a mostly clear sky expected into the night and for Friday morning’s sunrise. Daybreak temperatures will be in the low to mid 50°s for most of the WAFB region.
Friday afternoon highs will climb to around 80° for metro Baton Rouge under partly cloudy skies. While some coastal communities might get a passing shower or two during the afternoon and early evening, the majority of the WAFB viewing area will remain dry through the day.
That changes Saturday though, as a weak wave slides from east to west across the northern Gulf. Models are not in full agreement as to how widespread the rains will be Saturday, however, there is a consensus that rain totals will be larger for the coastal parishes with lower numbers inland. The increase in Gulf moisture will also mean a more humid setup for the weekend as well as morning minimums in the low 60°s Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday highs will reach the mid to upper 70°s with rain chances running at 40% or so for areas along and north of the west-to-east I-10/12 corridor. Those percentages will increase to 60% or better along the coast. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70°s throughout the WAFB region, with rain chances set at 20% to 30% for the area too.
Weekend rain totals are expected to average at 0.5″ or less from the interstate corridor northward, but increase to more than 1″ near and along the coastal margin. While we could hear some rumbles of thunder Saturday, severe weather is not a concern.
The weather will be drier Monday through Wednesday, but not entirely rain-free over the three days as a weak cool front approaches from the northwest. Highs all three days will run in the low 80°s for metro Baton Rouge. That front is expected to stall to the north of the Red Stick rather than push through the viewing area, with it keeping low-end rain chances possible Thursday and Friday. At this stage, the Storm Team outlook calls for rain chances of 20% to 30% for the following weekend too (Nov. 14 and 15).
In the tropics, Tropical Depression Eta is still expected to move back over the northwestern Caribbean overnight and begin re-intensification as it tracks to the northeast over very warm water. The Thursday afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has Eta becoming a tropical (or sub-tropical) storm Saturday and making a second landfall in Cuba Sunday. Not long after the Cuba landfall, the NHC forecast calls for a rather strong Eta to turn to the northwest, likely arriving in the southeastern Gulf Tuesday.
At this stage, the Storm Team still believes Eta is unlikely to be a any threat to the Bayou State even if it moves into the Gulf. While history is not always a great indicator of the future, it’s worth noting that no named tropical system has ever made a direct landfall in Louisiana after Oct. 31. Ida in 2009 did deliver minimal tropical storm winds to Plaquemines Parish in November of that year, but it was not a landfall. Rather, Ida’s impact was really just a brief sideswipe of the southern tip of the parish by the outer reaches of the envelope of extended tropical storm force winds. In fact, neither Louisiana nor Texas has ever had a November landfall, based on records dating back to 1851. While that is not a forecast, it does help us all breathe a little easier.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.