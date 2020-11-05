FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain possible by the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds return to the area today and tomorrow, but the vast majority of us stay dry through Friday. The combination of an upper low and increasing Gulf moisture will lead to a return of scattered rains by the weekend.
Today & Friday
While a good deal of cloud cover will impact the area at times over the next couple of days, the vast majority of us will stay dry through Friday. A slim shower chance arrives along the coast by Friday afternoon and a stray shower can’t be ruled out inland by Friday night. Otherwise, look for highs today in the upper 70s climbing to near 80° on Friday.
Weekend Outlook
The weekend forecast features the return of rain chances and warmer, more humid conditions. Morning lows will only bottom out in the low to mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The only things keeping afternoon highs from getting warmer will be increased cloud cover and rain chances.
As previously mentioned, an upper low and increasing Gulf moisture will lead to scattered showers and perhaps a few t-storms on Saturday. After trending wetter yesterday, model guidance today has backed off a bit on Saturday’s rain coverage. For now, I’ve got rain chances at 40%-50% on Saturday and around 30% on Sunday.
Extended Outlook
The chances of a significant cold front moving through next week appear to be diminishing. A front will still likely move into the area by Wednesday and may slip just to our south by Thursday, but any cool down behind it appears to be slight at this point. With that in mind, look for above normal temperatures for the balance of next week, with slight rain chances each day.
Update on Eta
Not surprisingly, Eta has continued to weaken over Central America this morning, but unfortunately, we are likely not done with tracking this system. A portion of its circulation is expected to emerge over the western Caribbean by tomorrow and thereafter some slow, but gradual strengthening is expected. It will likely track near western Cuba by the weekend and then near south Florida or into the southeastern Gulf by early next week. The official forecast shows it reaching moderate to strong tropical (or subtropical) storm intensity by early next week. Beyond that, uncertainty on its future remains high, but the good news is that the majority of our guidance does not show Eta getting much stronger than tropical storm strength.
