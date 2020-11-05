FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain possible by the weekend

Not surprisingly, Eta has continued to weaken over Central America this morning, but unfortunately, we are likely not done with tracking this system. A portion of its circulation is expected to emerge over the western Caribbean by tomorrow and thereafter some slow, but gradual strengthening is expected. It will likely track near western Cuba by the weekend and then near south Florida or into the southeastern Gulf by early next week. The official forecast shows it reaching moderate to strong tropical (or subtropical) storm intensity by early next week. Beyond that, uncertainty on its future remains high, but the good news is that the majority of our guidance does not show Eta getting much stronger than tropical storm strength.