FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No umbrellas today or Friday

By Diane Deaton | November 5, 2020 at 7:13 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 7:30 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the good things about today is the fact that we’re closing in on the weekend!

So far, our early November weather has been everything we enjoy about autumn; mainly sunny skies, light winds and daytime temperatures pretty close to where they should be this time of year. 

Starting with this morning, perhaps a few more clouds, but no threat of rain. Temperatures in the upper 40°s/lower 50°s on the way to a high of 76° under partly cloudy skies. 

Overnight, mostly fair and not as cool as it’s been previous nights. Our low only dropping into the mid 50°s.

Expect a bit of a sun/cloud mix Friday and a high in the upper 70°s.

