FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No umbrellas today or Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the good things about today is the fact that we’re closing in on the weekend!
So far, our early November weather has been everything we enjoy about autumn; mainly sunny skies, light winds and daytime temperatures pretty close to where they should be this time of year.
Starting with this morning, perhaps a few more clouds, but no threat of rain. Temperatures in the upper 40°s/lower 50°s on the way to a high of 76° under partly cloudy skies.
Overnight, mostly fair and not as cool as it’s been previous nights. Our low only dropping into the mid 50°s.
Expect a bit of a sun/cloud mix Friday and a high in the upper 70°s.
