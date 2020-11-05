Fig and Pecan Pie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Figs were the most plentiful fruit available to the early Cajuns and Creoles. Each year, figs were canned in almost every household in Bayou Country. In addition, pecan trees can be found in backyards across the state. This delicious pie combines these two staples of Louisiana cuisine.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients:
½ cup fig preserves
1 cup chopped pecans
½ cup sugar
1 tbsp cornstarch
1 cup light corn syrup
¼ cup Louisiana cane syrup
1 tbsp pure vanilla extract
3 eggs, beaten
Pinch ground cinnamon
pinch ground nutmeg
1 (9-inch) uncooked pie shell
Method:
Preheat oven to 325°F. Chop figs in preserves into smaller pieces and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar and cornstarch. Whisk in syrups, vanilla and eggs until blended. Blend in preserves and pecans. Season with cinnamon and nutmeg. Pour ingredients into pie shell and bake on center rack 45 minutes.
