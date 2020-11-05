Entergy says don’t be surprised by storm restoration fee on bills after major storms this season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a record-breaking hurricane season, some people many notice a new fee added to their Entergy bill.
This often happens following major storms that cause a great deal of damage. The company will add a “storm restoration fee” to help cover the expenses that go into cleanup and power restoration efforts. Entergy has said they’re still trying to decide how much this fee will be, but they’re hoping it won’t break the bank for their customers.
“So there will be a storm restoration charge once we approve the expenses, and it’s just going to be at the cheapest possible rate. Our two goals are number one, reliability, and number two, affordability,” said Dr. Craig Greene, Louisiana public service commissioner.
Entergy says they’re also looking at different options that will minimize the effects on customers.
