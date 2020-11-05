Donaldsonville man charged in connection to Nov. 1 shooting

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say Troopers with the Louisiana State Police arrested a man in New Orleans Thursday, Nov. 5 in connection with a shooting that occurred in Donaldsonville on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Authorities arrested Michael Leblanc, 33, of Donaldsonville, on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and aggravated criminal damage to property, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say they were dispatched to a home on Fifth Street Donaldsonville on Nov. 1 after receiving a report of Leblanc shooting at the homeowner. The homeowner was not injured but deputies say a few vehicles were damaged in the shooting.
Leblanc will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
