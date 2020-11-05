CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in connection with drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently looking for a man wanted for attempted murder.
Police say Dexter Allen, 28, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, and assault by drive-by shooting.
Allen is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips app.
DOB: 10-18-1992
