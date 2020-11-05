8 children’s products recalled; La. attorney general urges caution

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wants parents/guardians to be aware of a number of recent recalls involving toys and products for children.
“In order to help ensure the well-being of all Louisiana children, I urge parents and guardians to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products,” said Landry. “I would do anything to ensure the safety of my child; and as your attorney general, I am committed to doing whatever I can to protect all of our state’s children.”
The following products have been recalled:
- Bassinets by DaVinci
- Cub Scout Activity Pins by Boy Scouts of America
- Belecoo Strollers by “A Better You!”
- “Manhattan Ball” Activity Toys by Manhattan Toy; Sold Exclusively at Target
- Strollers by Thule
- Plush Aflac Doctor Duck by Communicorp
- Children’s Helmets by Woom Bikes USA
- Super Soaker XP 20 and XP 30 Water Blasters BY Hasbro: Sold Exclusively at Target
Click here for photos and detailed descriptions of the recalled products.
