8 children’s products recalled; La. attorney general urges caution
By Rachael Thomas | November 5, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 12:47 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wants parents/guardians to be aware of a number of recent recalls involving toys and products for children.

“In order to help ensure the well-being of all Louisiana children, I urge parents and guardians to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products,” said Landry. “I would do anything to ensure the safety of my child; and as your attorney general, I am committed to doing whatever I can to protect all of our state’s children.”

The following products have been recalled:

  • Bassinets by DaVinci
  • Cub Scout Activity Pins by Boy Scouts of America
  • Belecoo Strollers by “A Better You!”
  • “Manhattan Ball” Activity Toys by Manhattan Toy; Sold Exclusively at Target
  • Strollers by Thule
  • Plush Aflac Doctor Duck by Communicorp
  • Children’s Helmets by Woom Bikes USA
  • Super Soaker XP 20 and XP 30 Water Blasters BY Hasbro: Sold Exclusively at Target

Click here for photos and detailed descriptions of the recalled products.

