Both EBR mayoral candidates in runoff proposing raise for BRPD officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is proposing a 3% pay raise for Baton Rouge Police Department officers in her proposed budget for 2021.
Her opponent in the Dec. 5 runoff, Steve Carter, is also proposing a raise for the men and women in uniform.
The proposed 3% raise is on top of the annual 3% merit raise for officers. This could be the first pay increase specifically for BRPD officers since 2008. Both candidates for mayor-president believe this has been a long time coming.
