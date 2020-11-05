BBB once again warning customers about Entergy billing scam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of South Central Louisiana is warning customers about a billing scam sweeping the area recently.
Scammers claiming to be with Entergy have been calling customers saying they haven’t paid their bills. The scammer will then say the bill must be paid immediately or services will be disconnected. BBB officials say the scammers are not only trying to pull a fast one on homeowners, but on business owners as well.
Sometimes, these scammers even use a “spoofing” number so that the name Entergy appears on the victim’s caller ID. Officials with the BBB say this type of scam is most common in summer and winter when people are in greater need of their AC or heating.
TIPS TO SPOT THE SCAM
- Prepaid debit cards and wire transfers are a red flag. If a caller specifically asks you to pay by prepaid debit card or wire transfer, this is a huge warning sign. Your utility company will accept a check or credit card.
- Pressure to pay immediately. Scammers will press for immediate payment and may try to intimidate you into giving them your personal and banking information.
HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF
- Call customer service. If you feel pressured for immediate action by a caller, hang up the phone and call the customer service number on your utility bill. This will ensure you are speaking to a real representative. Never give your personal or banking information to an unverified or unsolicited caller. JUST HANG UP THE PHONE!
- Never allow anyone into your home unless you have scheduled an appointment or reported a problem. Also, ask utility employees for proper identification before letting them enter.
- To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker at www.batonrouge.bbb.org/scamtracker/us
