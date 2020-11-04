YOUR MONEY: Consumers will see Black Friday deals earlier this year

“A lot of the deals are pretty good starting as early as November 4th," James said. "That’s when Walmart rolls out their first online Black Friday deals. They’ll do it every Wednesday until Black Friday and then they’ll do in-store deals every Saturday until Black Friday and they will release new deals. Basically they’re taking all of their Black Friday deals and they’re extending them for the whole month. So it’s the same products and you can get the same products online that you can get in the store so it’s the same savings and so it’s really imperative that you don’t really need to stand in line anymore.”