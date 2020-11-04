Wednesday, November 4: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 185,144 total cases - 371 new cases
- 5,746 total deaths - 9 new deaths
- 623 patients in hospitals - increase of 4 patients
- 77 patients on ventilators - decrease of 7 patients
- 168,634 patients recovered - increase of 3,567 patients
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
