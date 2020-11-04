Projected winners for 2020 presidential election

(KSLA) - According to the Associated Press and CBS News, projected state winners for the 2020 presidential election have started rolling in. Below is a compiled list of the projected winners that will be updated throughout the night.
- Alabama - Trump
- Arizona - Biden
- Arkansas – Trump
- California - Biden
- Colorado - Biden
- Connecticut - Biden
- Delaware – Biden
- District of Colombia - Biden
- Florida - Trump
- Hawaii - Biden
- Idaho - Trump
- Illinois – Biden
- Indiana – Trump
- Iowa - Trump
- Kansas - Trump
- Kentucky - Trump
- Louisiana – Trump
- Maine - Biden
- Maryland - Biden
- Massachusetts - Biden
- Michigan - Biden
- Minnesota - Biden
- Mississippi – Trump
- Missouri - Trump
- Montana - Trump
- Nebraska – Trump
- New Hampshire - Biden
- New Jersey – Biden
- New Mexico - Biden
- New York – Biden
- North Dakota – Trump
- Ohio - Trump
- Oklahoma – Trump
- Oregon - Biden
- Rhode Island – Biden
- South Carolina - Trump
- South Dakota - Trump
- Tennessee – Trump
- Texas - Trump
- Utah - Trump
- Vermont - Biden
- Virginia - Biden
- Washington - Biden
- West Virginia – Trump
- Wisconsin - Biden
- Wyoming - Trump
