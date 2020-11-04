FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice autumn days ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a chilly morning start in the 40s, Wednesday turned out to be another fine November day with highs in the mid 70s under the sunshine.
Skies will stay mainly clear into Wednesday evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s before 8 p.m. for most WAFB communities.
We can expect a return of some clouds on Thursday but it stays dry. Thursday opens with daybreak temperatures in the upper 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. For the afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s across the WAFB area. East to southeast winds will remain generally light but they will signal a slow return of Gulf moisture that will continue through Friday and increase for the weekend.
Friday will be another nice autumn day with fair to partly cloudy skies but a tad warmer than Wednesday and Thursday. After a morning low in the low to mid 50s, highs on Friday will run in the upper 70s to around 80.
Gulf moisture will get a “lift” from an upper low that develops over the central Gulf Coast, bringing scattered rains into the forecast for Saturday. Earlier forecasts suggested only isolated Saturday rains but more recent models runs are indicating a far better rain chance for Saturday, with the First Alert forecast now posting rain percentages at 50% to 60% for the day. Clouds will keep Saturday afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s for most WAFB communities. The weekend forecast includes isolated showers in the outlook for Sunday too.
Highs through the first half of next week will run around 80 or more with daily rain chances at a modest 10% to 20% from Monday through Wednesday. A weak cold front approaching from the west should arrive on Wednesday too. It won’t produce much in the way of rain totals the way things look for now and temperatures will only drop a few degrees with the front’s passage.
In the tropics, Eta has been weakening as it moves deeper into Central America but a return to the Caribbean and a second round of intensification is still in Eta’s future. The latest NHC forecast now shows better-than-even chances that Eta makes its way into the southeastern Gulf as a tropical (or sub-tropical) storm. Fortunately, most of the forecast guidance - and November tropical climatological history - suggests little chance that the system could get as far west as Louisiana. Nonetheless, the Storm Team will be monitoring this system right into next week.
