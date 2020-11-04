FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice autumn days ahead

In the tropics, Eta has been weakening as it moves deeper into Central America but a return to the Caribbean and a second round of intensification is still in Eta’s future. The latest NHC forecast now shows better-than-even chances that Eta makes its way into the southeastern Gulf as a tropical (or sub-tropical) storm. Fortunately, most of the forecast guidance - and November tropical climatological history - suggests little chance that the system could get as far west as Louisiana. Nonetheless, the Storm Team will be monitoring this system right into next week.