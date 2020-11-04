FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gradual warm-up ahead; keeping an eye on Eta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful fall weather continues today, with sunshine and afternoon highs in the 70s. Our weather stays nice through Friday, but we will see things trending warmer and more humid as we head into the weekend.
Today’s Forecast
Enjoy another picture-perfect day around the area, with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. While morning lows were about 10 degrees below normal to start the day, afternoon highs will be right where they should be in early November.
Staying Nice Through Friday
A few clouds return to the forecast on Thursday and Friday, but the vast majority of us stay dry as mild temperatures prevail. It won’t be quite as cool with a morning start in the upper 40s on Thursday and low 50s on Friday, but afternoon highs will only trend slightly warmer, still topping out in the upper 70s for most. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in extreme coastal SE Louisiana, but rain chances will be near zero for inland areas.
Weekend Outlook
A surge of tropical moisture linking up with an upper level low will lead to scattered rains on Saturday. I’ve raised rain chances into the 40%-50% range for Saturday, with highs expected to top out in the mid 70s. By Sunday, moisture levels will once again decrease, leaving us with only isolated showers.
Next Week
Much of next week will feature above normal temperatures, with lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s through at least Wednesday. A weak cold front may deliver some modest relief by late in the week, but temperatures will still likely be near to slightly above normal.
Tracking Eta
Eta continues to slowly move farther inland into Nicaragua and gradually weaken this morning. It will continue to produce flooding rains over parts of Central America over the next few days, but some part of its circulation is still expected to emerge back over the western Caribbean by late in the week. The official forecast does show Eta once again becoming a tropical (or subtropical) storm by this weekend and potentially tracking into the eastern Gulf by early next week. At this point, the vast majority of our guidance still indicates Eta would stay to our east, but we’ll continue to monitor.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.