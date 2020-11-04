FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gradual warm-up ahead; keeping an eye on Eta

Eta continues to slowly move farther inland into Nicaragua and gradually weaken this morning. It will continue to produce flooding rains over parts of Central America over the next few days, but some part of its circulation is still expected to emerge back over the western Caribbean by late in the week. The official forecast does show Eta once again becoming a tropical (or subtropical) storm by this weekend and potentially tracking into the eastern Gulf by early next week. At this point, the vast majority of our guidance still indicates Eta would stay to our east, but we’ll continue to monitor.