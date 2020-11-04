FIRST ALERT FORECAST: All quiet

By Diane Deaton | November 4, 2020 at 7:11 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 7:31 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re looking forward to another short and sweet forecast as we head into a mid-week Wednesday! 

Out-the-door it’s chilly, but not quite as chilly as it was early Tuesday. We’re starting out with temperatures in the low/mid 40°s, which is still below the normal of 52° for early November.

Enjoy lots of sunshine today with light east winds and a high of 76°, which is exactly where it should be.

Overnight, mostly clear with a low of 49°.

Tomorrow, still no complaints – perhaps a few more clouds but no mention of wet weather – a high Thursday in the upper 70°s.

