FIRST ALERT FORECAST: All quiet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re looking forward to another short and sweet forecast as we head into a mid-week Wednesday!
Out-the-door it’s chilly, but not quite as chilly as it was early Tuesday. We’re starting out with temperatures in the low/mid 40°s, which is still below the normal of 52° for early November.
Enjoy lots of sunshine today with light east winds and a high of 76°, which is exactly where it should be.
Overnight, mostly clear with a low of 49°.
Tomorrow, still no complaints – perhaps a few more clouds but no mention of wet weather – a high Thursday in the upper 70°s.
