Experts give tips on how to reduce election stress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you feel stressed today, you’re definitely not alone.
One study found that more than half of Americans expected Nov. 3 to be the most tense day of their lives so far.
Sixty-one percent of millennials and 58% of Gen Xers are stressing the most, compared to only 32% of baby boomers. Sixty-seven percent of the people in this study say they just want 2020 to be over already.
Experts suggest removing the cause of your stress.
“I highly recommend unplugging," said Lindsie Murphy from Memorial Behavioral Health. “Getting your thoughts together before you have conversations with your family members or friends or loved ones about the results. stay away from the negativity and the people who want to get into very political, heated arguments.”
While we wait for the full results you can practice self-care. Seek out trusted loved ones, go for a walk, get a healthy mix of sleep and sunlight and even deep breathing can effectively calm your brain.
“And what the breathing technique technique does it takes or sympathetic nervous system go-go go," Murphy said. “Our brains are spinning. It brings it down in that relaxation part of the brain little bit takes a little bit a predominance that’s what we want.”
Doctors say the health benefits of a little quiet time are enormous. Whether it’s sitting calmly or even daily activities like gardening or household chores. Anything to remind yourself that life goes on.
“Just remember that if you are disappointed with the with the results come out, it may become anger, it may become fear, it may become sadness, it may become all those things," Murphy said. "Take that, use it for good and for positive change and use everything that you can in your own right to be the advocate for change for the next day because our future is bright.”
