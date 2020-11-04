ELECTION 2020: Runoff elections in the WAFB viewing area on Dec. 5 ballot

November 4, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following races in the WAFB viewing area will be decided in runoff elections Dec. 5.

U.S. Representative, 5th Congressional District - Runoff between Luke Letlow (R) and Lance Harris (R)

Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Sub. 1, Div. A - Runoff between Melanie Newkome Jones (D) and Christopher Hester (R)

PSC, District 1 - Runoff between Eric Skrmetta (R) and Allen Borne Jr. (D)

Donaldsonville Council, Dist. 2 - Runoff between Raymond Aucoin (D) and Kurt Mitchell (N)

Gonzales Council, Div. C - Runoff between Terri Lynn Lambert (R) and Harold Stewart (D)

EBR Mayor-President - Runoff between Sharon Weston Broome (D) and Steve Carter (R)

EBR Metro Council Dist. 1 - Runoff between Brandon Noel (R) and Eric Lewis (D)

EBR Metro Council Dist. 4 - Runoff between Aaron Moak (R) and Tenika James (D)

EBR Metro Council Dist. 6 - Runoff between Cleve Dunn Jr. (D) and Dawn Collins (D)

EBR Metro Council Dist. 7 - Runoff between LaMont Cole (D) and Alfred Bell (D)

EBR Metro Council Dist. 10 - Runoff between Caroyln Coleman (D) and Jay Gaudet (D)

EBR Metro Council Dist. 12 - Runoff between Jen Racca (R) and Tania Nyman (D)

Zachary Council Dist. 2 - Runoff between “Beetle” Boudreaux Fisher (R) and John LeBlanc (R)

French Settlement Mayor - Runoff between Rhonda Lobell (R) and Haley Unbehagen (R)

Village of Tangipahoa Mayor - Runoff between Dawn Gray (D) and Sheila Martin (D)

Port Allen Chief of Police - Runoff between Corey Hicks (D) and Esdron Brown (D)

