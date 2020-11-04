2020 Election Results: Rep. Cedric Richmond wins reelection of 2nd Congressional District

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Below are the results for the U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District race.
Congressman Cedric Richmond (Democrat, District 2) won reelection Nov. 3, gaining 201,579 votes or 64% of the vote.
Other candidates in the race:
- Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste (IND)
- Glen Adrian Harris (DEM)
- Colby James (IND)
- David M. Schilling (REP)
- Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr. (REP)
