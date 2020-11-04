Six EBR metro council seats head to runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was an un-precedented election night for the East Baton Rouge Metro Council. Twelve candidates will be back on the ballot for the runoff election in December.
“It says that our community is engaged and that people are more interested in the political arena, and I actually embrace that…and I just hope that the better person wins,” District-2 senior council member Chauna Banks.
Banks has held her seat for seven years. She says she is hopeful new faces will bring new ideas.
“I think this particular council has a responsibility to help transcend a foundation where we are all on one accord and that we are working on equitable resources and distributions throughout our entire city,” said Banks.
One of those newly elected members is Rowdy Gaudet. He will fill the council seat for district-3 after running unopposed.
“I think you’ll find that we will have areas of significant agreement where we can set a more positive direction for the parish,” said Gaudet.
Council members, old and new, will need to work together to help continue moving the parish forward.
“I look forward to bringing on those new members welcoming them in working as a team and as a board of directors for this parish. I think it’s going to be an exciting and a fresh start for east Baton Rouge parish,” said Gaudet.
The runoff election is Saturday, December 5th. If you’re in district 1, 4, 6, 7, 10 or 12, you will want to get back out to the polls to choose who will fill your district council seat.
