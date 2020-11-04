East Baton Rouge’s EMS gets new lifesaving tools, EKG computer monitors that will be able to do more for victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Whenever something’s going wrong, paramedics are usually one of the first responders on the scene ready to help those who may be suffering. Now, they are taking the extra step to save more lives.
“So, you can put this on any patient, even if you have a small infant, an elderly person or an obese person. It doesn’t matter, your shape or your size. This monitor is going to be able to tell us what’s going on with that patient,” says Brad Harris who is the unit commander of East Baton Rouge EMS.
East Baton Rouge’s EMS is updating their technology to new EKG computer monitors that will help paramedics monitor patients more efficiently. The new will equipment will allow paramedics to help victims who are unable to breathe and use CPR pads on children. The machine can also monitor internal symptoms for those suffering from traumatic brain injuries.
“We only have so many hands-on scene even if we have the fire department’s supporting us and this way functions in a way that enables us. So, the paramedics can use their hands for the highly skilled procedures and interventions that they can do rather monitoring simply to find out am I doing what I’m doing correctly,” says Dr. Dan Godbee who is the medical director of East Baton Rouge EMS.
Dr. Godbee says the monitors will basically give feedback to paramedics like if a patient’s blood pressure is dropping, it will notify them as to what they need to take care of or watch. The department believes with the new they will be able to help out more in the parish.
