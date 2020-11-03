From 19 to 95, voters young and old cast their ballots on Election Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “I haven’t missed a vote since I was 21-years-old,” said Ruby Williams.
Ruby Williams, 94, says she remembers the days she walked miles just to get to the polls. Now, election time is a family tradition.
“I had asked God to let me be able to come out and cast my vote because I have young grandchildren, and I would want them to reap the benefits,” said Williams.
Williams says what she has been most proud of is seeing so many young people lining up to do their greatest American duty.
“Even the young children graduating from high school, they all wants to vote,” Williams said.
Connor Shamlin, 19, is voting in his very first presidential election this year.
“It feels really good to finally be able to do what I have seen my parents do for years,” he said.
Shamlin says although he’s young, he’s very aware of how important it is to vote.
“Yeah, I think it is very important, especially in these time that we’re in right now, to make sure you get your voice heard and cast your vote so that you can make a change that you believe in,” said Shamlin.
He says seeing people like Williams encourages him.
“When I see the older people, you know, role models voting, it makes me want to vote also,” said Shamlin.
It’s one of the great American traditions passed on from generation to generation: voting and making your voice heard.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.