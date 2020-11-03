Voters surprised by lighter Election Day turnout and quick process at the polls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Folks have been waiting for quite some time for their opportunity to make their voices heard in the 2020 election, but some voters were surprised by the lighter turnout at some polling locations and the small wait times they experienced.
“We want everyone to vote,” said Ruby Taplin.
Taplin made the quick trip from her apartment to Westdale Heights Academic Magnet School to cast her ballot. At 84-years-old, there was a time where she couldn’t vote in this country, but since she earned that right, she exercises has exercised it every time.
“I’ve lived in America for 84 years, but I don’t recognize this America and I want it back... it’s as simple as that,” she said.
There were not many lines at the polling locations WAFB visited. That can probably be attributed to the record number of early voters seen in recent weeks, with lines snaked around several of those early voting locations almost daily. The light crowds Tuesday caught some voters by surprise.
“Actually, a person could walk right in and vote,” said Taplin.
“It’s really nice to see so many signatures when you come in and, you know, sign in your name, you know. It’s really great to see all those signatures and people coming out and making the choice to vote,” said Chris Roberts.
Masks and social distancing were of course part of the voting experience, but one thing that was noticeably absent was the coveted “I voted” stickers. The token to show folks exercised their right was instead replaced with a digital sticker this year. Sticker or not and regardless of who folks voted for or which amendments they supported, these voters say the important thing is people actually do get out there and make their opinions count.
“We live in the greatest nation in the world, so I’m very thankful today and thankful to be able to come out and vote,” said Roberts.
“Voting affects us in so many ways and you need to get off your duff and get out and vote,” Taplin added.
