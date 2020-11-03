LA 1 closed until noon in both directions due to train derailment

LA 1 closed until noon in both directions due to train derailment
A train derailed in Plaquemine on Tuesday morning. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | November 3, 2020 at 8:01 AM CST - Updated November 3 at 8:05 AM

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A train derailment closed both directions of LA 1 for several hours Tuesday morning, Nov. 3.

LA 1 north is closed at Corporal Herman Brown Jr. Street in Bayou Goula. LA 1 south is closed at Saint Louis Road in Allemania.

LA 1 was closed in both directions Tuesday morning due to a train derailment.
LA 1 was closed in both directions Tuesday morning due to a train derailment. (Source: DOTD)

According to DOTD, the train derailed at Old Evergreen Road. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says they hope to have the area reopened by noon.

A train derailed in Plaquemine on Tuesday morning.
A train derailed in Plaquemine on Tuesday morning. (Source: WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.