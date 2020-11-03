FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unseasonably cold

By Diane Deaton | November 3, 2020 at 7:11 AM CST - Updated November 3 at 7:38 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Plenty chilly for your Election Day morning. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 30°s to lower 40°s, the coldest air across SE LA/SW MS since last March/April! 

So, be prepared and dress appropriately if you plan to vote early. You may be outside in line for quite a while! 

If your voting plans are for later today, you’ll enjoy lots of sunshine, a gorgeous November day, light northeast winds, and a high of 72°.

Overnight, clear skies and not as chilly, lows dipping to the mid 40°s.

Tomorrow, another beauty of an autumn day; sunny skies, a high in the mid 70°s!

