FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect dry, cool weather all week, with humidity returning this weekend

In the tropics, powerful Hurricane Eta has refused to make its anticipated landfall into Nicaragua and has remained just offshore while producing extreme winds, massive storm surge, and excessive rains. Landfall is expected Wednesday as the storm weakens along a track through Nicaragua and into Honduras. Unfortunately, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast and virtually all of the model guidance loop Eta back into the northwestern Caribbean by the weekend. Upon moving back over the warm Caribbean waters, the NHC forecast has Eta returning to tropical storm strength as it heads northeast towards Cuba.