FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect dry, cool weather all week, with humidity returning this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Election Day opened with the lowest temperatures since the end of February, but sunshine warmed the WAFB region nicely with highs in the low 70°s under clear skies.
Those clear skies will stay with us through the night and all day Wednesday. Sunrise temperatures Wednesday will run in the mid 40°s, with highs in the mid 70°s for the capital region. The dry November weather continues Thursday and Friday too, with highs in the Baton Rouge metro area climbing into the upper 70°s Thursday and near 80° Friday.
As we roll into the weekend, Gulf moisture will be returning to the area. While widespread rains are unlikely, we can expect a handful of showers in the region Saturday and a passing shower or two Sunday. Highs both days will be around 80°. If you’ve got weekend plans, don’t change them; any rains shouldn’t last long and most WAFB neighborhoods can expect 0.1″ or less over the two days.
The First Alert outlook into next week keeps the local pattern a bit unsettled, with rain chances running around 10% to 20% each day, possibly up to 30% Wednesday as a mid-week cold front is expected to roll through the region.
We will need to monitor model trends with next week’s anticipated front. At this stage, it doesn’t look to be very energetic; little or no active weather is expected with the front’s passage and temperatures are expected to drop by on about 5° or so behind the front.
In the tropics, powerful Hurricane Eta has refused to make its anticipated landfall into Nicaragua and has remained just offshore while producing extreme winds, massive storm surge, and excessive rains. Landfall is expected Wednesday as the storm weakens along a track through Nicaragua and into Honduras. Unfortunately, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast and virtually all of the model guidance loop Eta back into the northwestern Caribbean by the weekend. Upon moving back over the warm Caribbean waters, the NHC forecast has Eta returning to tropical storm strength as it heads northeast towards Cuba.
From there, the long-range forecast guidance suggests Eta could move into the eastern Gulf by next week. At this stage, it does not appear the system will drift westward enough to impact our area. The Storm Team will continue to monitor the long-range trends and keep you informed.
